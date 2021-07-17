DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

