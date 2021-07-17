Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

