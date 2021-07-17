TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $10,030,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $2,612,000.

Shares of GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

