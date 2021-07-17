Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Declines By 80.5%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 57,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

