Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.32. 729,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,971. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

