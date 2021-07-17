Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EVBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

EVBN traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. 29,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

