BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $114.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00611933 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,659,925 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

