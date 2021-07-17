MiL.k Trading Up 14.8% This Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $80.71 million and $99.58 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

