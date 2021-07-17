Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $1.21 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of SI-BONE worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $29.47 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.