Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pentwater Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

