Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

