Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 90,315 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,315 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

