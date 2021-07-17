Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.