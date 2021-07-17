Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $623.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

