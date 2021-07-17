Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,480 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNB Financial worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

