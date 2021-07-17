34,243 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,975 shares of company stock worth $1,111,260. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

