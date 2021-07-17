Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,760 Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $34.62 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

