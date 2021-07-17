MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

