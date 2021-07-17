Jane Street Group LLC Sells 19,978 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 2,321.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 232,104 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 146,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 111,950 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $41,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEN opened at $65.04 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

