Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 183,882 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2,273.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

