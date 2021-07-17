25,000 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

BWAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

