TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THMAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,748,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,367,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

