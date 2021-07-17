Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.