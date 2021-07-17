Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,166 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 279.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $434.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

