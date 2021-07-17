SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 431.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $334.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $335.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

