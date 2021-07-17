SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,659 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of SG Blocks worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in SG Blocks by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SGBX opened at $4.38 on Friday. SG Blocks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.