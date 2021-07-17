Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

