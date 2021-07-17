Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $95,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.90. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

