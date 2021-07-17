Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 242.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 290,719 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

