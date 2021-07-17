CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $10,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.