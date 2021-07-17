Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

