Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 15,336 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

FMB stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29.

