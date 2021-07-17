Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

