Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

