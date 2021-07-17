Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $199,087.54 and $201,283.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

