HedgeTrade Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $310.00 million and $7,244.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004673 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049675 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001343 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004496 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

