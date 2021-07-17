Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $977,568.33 and $66,651.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00143536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.14 or 1.00155986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

