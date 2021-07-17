Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 945,631 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $63,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 567,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

