Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $384,953.71

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $384,953.71 and $705.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,576.54 or 0.99798208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

