Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Director Erik Anders Tornquist Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (CVE:BKM) Director Erik Anders Tornquist sold 4,200 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total transaction of C$10,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,195.40.

Erik Anders Tornquist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Erik Anders Tornquist sold 3,700 shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total transaction of C$8,843.00.

CVE BKM traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.