Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,887 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02.

On Friday, May 14th, Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

