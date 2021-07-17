David Portnoy Buys 1,374 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,637.78.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, David Portnoy bought 1,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Portnoy bought 1,657 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,415.90.

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

CCEL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.32. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a net margin of 12.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.