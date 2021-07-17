EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,829,000 after buying an additional 273,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.