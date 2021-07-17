EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

