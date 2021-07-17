Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,539 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

