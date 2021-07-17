FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 186.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,472 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

