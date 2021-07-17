Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

WABC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 105,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.34.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

