Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 79,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

