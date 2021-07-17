Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 16,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,364. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.