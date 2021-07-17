CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.57. 51,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,832. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.